The Cynthiana City Commission voted to adopt the use of an app and website that will streamline communication through social media channels on all city accounts, during a special called meeting on Tuesday, May 30.
The app and website, designed and maintained by Apptegy, will integrate and simplify communication from the city to citizens. Commissioner Isaac Dailey and Mayor James Smith helped get the project off the ground through consultations with the web company.
“I think it’s monumental in being a more communicative and transparent city,” Dailey said. “It’s a great way to connect, not only our departments but, our government to the people.
Smith said the city had tried to use an app before, but the small success remained short lived. He said the outcome of this undertaking should see more positive feedback, since users won't have to migrate to a different platform to stay informed.
“Most people will probably not use the app,” Smith said. “If you get your news from Facebook you will still get your news from Facebook. But posting something will update the app, and Facebook, and Instagram and the website.”
Dailey noted that locally, Harrison County Schools use Apptegy to upkeep their website.
The commission voted to enter into the agreement with Appetgy, which will constitute a one time $6,500 payment to create the site, and a subsequent yearly payment of $6,200 for maintenance, according to Smith.
At the meeting, the board also voted to approve the creation of a joint venture city and county tourism commission. The Cynthiana Harrison County Tourism Commission will replace the current Cynthiana Tourism Commission, effective July 1, 2023.
The approved ordinance to establish the commission also created a county wide 3% transient room tax which will affect all rentals that serve visitors, according to Mayor Smith. He said the tax collection will help fund additional tourism promotional activities.
“Currently, only the city has a transient room tax, so this ordinance will extend that to the county,” Smith said. “It is a pass through tax, so businesses will add that on to the renter’s total fee.”
Along with the updated tourism commission, the board entered nonexclusive franchise agreements with Kentucky Utilities and Bluegrass Energy to provide electricity services within Cynthiana city limits for another 10 years.
Kentucky Utilities and Bluegrass Energy own all the electricity infrastructure in the city, which Smith said made them the only viable candidates to submit bids to provide electricity services.
“The ordinances we passed continued a 3% fee for services which was already the fee that was established under the prior franchise agreements,” he said. “So really nothing changed other than another 10 year franchise agreement was accepted.”
