Incumbent Governor Andy Beshear will face Republican nominee Daniel Cameron during the race for Kentucky governor in November, after winning their respective primary elections on Tuesday, May 16.
Harrison County reported a voter turnout of 16%, ranking higher than the statewide turnout which sits at 14.4%.
Beshear boasted 91% of statewide votes in his primary. Harrison County Democratic voters lent 84% of votes to Beshear, according to the Kentucky government’s election night reporting website.
In his victory speech, Beshear said he looks forward to the future of the commonwealth.
“In Kentucky, we take care of each other. We believe, in our core, about that brighter tomorrow. Together, we're working to build on the progress we have made and emerge even stronger together,” Beshear said. “So tonight, is a big step forward in continuing some of the best, most hopeful progress that Kentucky has ever seen.”
Cameron, Kentucky’s current attorney general, held 49% of statewide votes to secure the Republican nomination. Harrison County Republicans allotted Cameron 43% of cast votes.
Cameron held an endorsement from Donald Trump. During his victory speech, Cameron thanked the former president for his support throughout the campaign. He also quoted Martin Luther King Junior during his speech.
“This campaign has tried to embody the promise of America. That if you work hard and if you stand on principle, anything is possible,” Cameron said. “Tonight we proved that here, in Kentucky, the American dream is alive and well. Because here, in Kentucky, you are not judged by the color of your skin, but by the content of your character.”
Democratic voters faced one other decision on Tuesday’s ballot, in nominating a commissioner of agriculture.
In Harrison County, Mikael Malone raked in the majority of votes, holding 54% of ballots. However, Sierra Enlow pulled ahead in the election, bagging 59% of votes and securing the democratic nomination.
She will face Republican nominee Jonathan Shell, who gained 56% of the primary statewide votes and held 62% of Harrison County’s votes.
Republicans faced three more decisions on the ballot, including secretary of state, auditor of public accounts and state treasurer. The statewide nominations reflected the desire of Harrison County voters, with all the nominees gaining a majority vote in Harrison County.
Allison Ball will represent the Republican party on the ticket as auditor of public accounts. She received 64% of the statewide vote and 64% of the Harrison County vote.
Ball currently serves as the Kentucky State Treasurer, a position she has held since 2016.
Mark Metcalf won the primary nomination to be on the ballot as the Republican representative for state treasurer. Metcalf held 44% of Harrison County votes, and a total of 51% statewide votes.
Michael Adams will represent the Republican party as the nominee for secretary of state. He gained 64% of statewide votes, and hosted 65% of Harrison County votes.
