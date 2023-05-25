Around the time of graduation, a lot of time is spent discussing the fear of upcoming changes in our lives. In high school, the main question remained, “Where will I go to college?” In college, the question morphs into, “Where will I go to work?”
There is a lot of fear involved with making these life changing decisions. You want to be sure to pick correctly. You want to be sure to not change too much at once.
In the past few years of my life, I have moved once every few years. I was in middle school for three years, high school for two, college for two, transferred for two and finally now I am preparing to move to Cynthiana.
Each time I have moved, I have tried to maintain the same routine, just in a different place. This process never quite worked, and I found myself very lost very quickly with each new endeavor.
With the learning and growing that has come with these life changes, my outlook on fresh beginnings has evolved.
I find myself sitting in this new office, at this new desk, using a new computer surrounded by four walls I have never seen before. I find myself in an entirely new place, with a new routine.
The difference manifests more clearly in my response to this new environment. I am not afraid.
On my first day at the Democrat, “nervous” claimed the title ‘word of the day.’ It punctuated practically every statement that left my mouth.
Nervous to start. Nervous to move. Nervous to learn new things. Nervous to be on my own. Nervous for things to change.
In the two short days since I began at the Democrat, my nerves have shifted. I find myself jumping into the new. Aching for change to come. Counting down the minutes until I fully come to understand all of the new opportunities I will experience in Cynthiana.
More nerves rush towards the possibility of things staying the same as they have been. I want something different than what I’ve had. I want change that allows me to grow.
The Democrat is that change.
I have been allowed the chance to learn from long time editor Becky Barnes as she prepares for her own change: retirement. As I read over Becky’s shoulder for the coming weeks, I will absorb all I can to learn the new skills needed to thrive in the job.
In Cynthiana, with my new house, and my new job, and my new roommate and my new life, I hope everything changes. I am not starting a new chapter in the same book, I am writing a sequel.
As the fear becomes quieter, and the excitement becomes louder, I cannot wait to begin the new journey of this new book — of this new life.
If you see a small, confused, curly-haired girl walking around the streets of Cynthiana, please point me in the right direction as I try to navigate all of the changes I will be experiencing.
I am excited to experience the new things with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.