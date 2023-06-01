People from across the commonwealth gathered on Thursday night at a candlelight vigil to honor fallen deputy Caleb Conley, who was shot and killed on May 22 in Georgetown, Ky.
Speakers at the gathering included everyone from coworkers to old friends. All shared memories of Conley, who grew up in Cynthiana, as they stood together to remember their fallen brother in blue.
Scott County Sheriff Tony Hampton took time on Thursday to reflect on the impact Conley left during his four years serving the department.
“Four years ago, I had the privilege to hire a young man who told me he wanted to be a deputy sheriff more than anything in the world,” Hampton said. “He would spend every day after that proving to me he meant that exactly. Caleb was the epitome of what a deputy should be. He operated on principle, integrity and an extraordinary passion to do the job unlike any other.”
Earlier in the week at a press conference, Hampton shared that Conley is the first loss he has experienced in the line of duty since taking the position as sheriff. He called the shooter a coward, and said a loss like that of Conley will continue to be felt by the community.
“He was a damn good deputy, and he loved his job. He took it very serious. He was out there today doing his job, and look what happened to him,” Hampton said on Monday night. “A coward coming through our county on I-75 took his life, took him away from his family.”
Many reflected on Conley’s dedication, not only to the job, but to his family. Those who shared memories of Conley often recalled his strong family oriented values and gave condolences to his family. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.
Conley’s long time friend Brandon Hopkins said he could think of two main traits that defined Conley — being a husband, and being a father.
Conley’s sister-in-law Jessica Oswalt said the world deserved more people like Conley.
“Always tell your people you love them. I never left him without a hug, with him saying ‘I love you.’ ” Oswalt said. “I think that knowing him has made me a better person and the world would be a better place if there were more people like him.
Along with his service as a deputy, Conley also gave his time to volunteering at the Clayton Arnold Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping the families of ill children.
The foundation is currently working to raise money for the loved ones Conley left behind, by selling t-shirts and bracelets with the goal of donating the proceeds to his wife and children. Jackie Arnold, a director of the foundation, shared her gratitude for the passion Conley brought to helping the community.
“I would like everyone to know that with Caleb being a part of our foundation, he was a huge part of our lives,” Arnold said. “I’d just like everybody to remember Caleb as the most joyous, caring person that there is.”
Conley’s funeral will be held on Thursday, June 1, at Scott County High School in Georgetown, Ky., at 11 a.m. He will be brought back to Cynthiana for bural at Battle Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the “In Memory of Caleb Conley” account at Field and Main Bank in Cynthiana, Ky. All donations will go to aid his family.
