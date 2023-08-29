Cynthiana welcomed people from across the state to celebrate the annual Cynthiana Rod Run on Saturday, Aug. 26.
President of the Cynthiana Rod Run Kevin Florence estimated between 700-800 cars showed out for the event. He blamed the rain for a lower turn out than last year’s event.
“Our numbers was down from last year just due to the rain, and we still had an extra good turnout for the rain that’s or sure,” Florence said.
Florence said he talked to one man who drove over 800 miles from his home in Florida to come to the city’s Rod Run.
While the Rod Run is a large car show, the event also hosted vendors and games along with entertainment throughout the day. Attendees can also participate in free arm wrestling and pizza eating contests, both of which drew crowds on Saturday.
This year saw the addition of “cardboard hoodlums,” a cardboard car building contest for children to be more involved in the Rod Run festivities.
Florence said he already knows of more people who will participate in the event next year, which is scheduled for Aug. 24, 2024.
Florence expressed his thanks to everyone who helped organize the car show, and said he “doesn’t get no lip” from the community. He said without the support of local people and officials, the Cynthiana Rod Run would be toast.
“I appreciate everyone working with me, from my committee to the downtown merchants to anyone that’s involved,” he said. “It takes us all as a team to make this happen. All our city and county and state officials, it all trickles down.”