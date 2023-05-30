ALEXANDRIA, Va. —The Cynthiana Harrison County Chamber of Commerce has been named one of 12 Communications Award of Excellence winners by the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (ACCE). ACCE is an association based in Alexandria, Va., that has over 1,600 chambers of commerce and related business and economic development organizations as members, representing more than 9,000 professionals in the industry.
ACCE’s Awards for Communications Excellence program, generously supported by Meta, is designed to showcase top communications and marketing work of chambers of commerce and similar organizations. ACE Awards are judged by industry peers. This year’s panel was comprised of 14 U.S.-based chamber communications and marketing professionals.
“Chambers of commerce play a critical role in driving success for their communities,” said ACCE President & CEO Sheree Anne Kelly. “Chambers are natural conveners, sharing stories that inspire and spur action. That creativity in communications, paired with catalytic leadership and visionary thinking, is what earned them this well-deserved recognition.”
The 12 winning entries will now go on to compete for the Best in Show title within their total annual revenue category. The three winning entries will be revealed at ACCE’s annual convention in Salt Lake City during the August 1 Awards Show.
The Cynthiana Harrison County Chamber of Commerce was named an Award of Excellence winner for an entry that celebrated their Cynthiana Influencer Campaign.
“The Cynthiana Influencer Campaign was created to increase engagement in our community with our locally owned businesses during those January-March months after the holidays. We appreciate all of the community effort and support each year for the campaign.”- Tomi Clifford, Director.
A panel of communications and marketing professionals from ten U.S.-based chambers of commerce evaluated entries submitted for this year’s competition. Entries were organized by category — based on the chamber’s annual revenue — and entry type: campaigns, print and electronic publications, videos, and websites and apps.