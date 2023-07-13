Property Transfers
• 6/29 — Danny Cain and Donna Cain to Brian Maines and Heather Maines, 6.3827 acres Lawrenceville Road for Consideration of Love and Affection
• 6/29 — Jack Faulkner and Barbara Faulkner to Jason Bradley Jones and Katie Lee Jones, 2 Tracts with 53.62 acres on Kentucky Route 22 for $400,000
• 6/29 — Jeremy Herrington and Megan Herrington to Luke Todd Herrington, 26.30 acres Calendar Road for $75,000
• 6/30 — Robert A McIntosh, III and Rebekah McIntosh to Elvin R. Patrick and Valerie R. Patrick, Lot 9 Harvesters Section 2 for $209,900
• 6/30 — John Sebree and John Morton Sebree to Stanley Properties, LLC, Lot 4 N S Mathews Division for $249,900
• 6/30 — Linda B Shipp, Co-Trustee and Jeffrey C. Shipp, Co-Trustee and Darl B. Shipp, Revocable Trust to Linda B. Co-Trustee and Jeffrey C. Trustee and Irrevocable Marital Trust of Darl B. Shipp, 51.5911 acres KY Route 1994 for $1
• 6/30 — Linda B. Shipp Co-Trustee, Irrevocable Marital Trust of Darl B. Shipp to Jeffrey C. Shipp, Marjorie E. Shipp, J. Todd Shipp, Deborah E. Shipp and Morgan Brenlee Shipp, 51.5911 acres KY Route 1994 for $1
• 6/30 — Allison Stewart and Christopher Stewart to David C. Trunnell and Catherine D. Trunnell, Lots D, E & F Section 2 Lake Corinth Estate for $1,134
• 6/30 — William W. Huffman and Pamela G. Huffman to Cody L. Rice and Kristin D. Rice, 5.03 acres Campbell Road for $0.00 and other good and valuable consideration
• 7/3 — CMH Homes, Inc. to Victoria S. Haas, Lot 21 Lemon Northcutt Land Co. Section 4 for $66,000
• 7/3 — Misty Michelle Fannin and Misty Michelle Ratliff to Thane Witzak and Syndey Hicks, Lot 2 Harvesters Section 2 for $235,000
• 7/3 — Reyarts Investments, LLC to Grant County Air Conditioning, Heating, Inc, 1.5193 acres US 25 for $145,000
• 7/3 — Clare C. Tempel, Robert T. Tempel and Rose A. Tempel to Andrew T. Bulluck, Arin E. Fletcher-Bulluck, Lot 11 Bennett Subdivision for valuable consideration paid
• 7/5 — Kyle W. Chamblin and Jennifer Chamblin to Curtis M. Bethea and Melody Bethea, 8.15 acres KY 36 for $265,000.
• 7/5 — Williams Boyd Todd Sr. Estate to Ronald Steven Boyd, Jr. and Samantha Boyd, 10.0003 acres Baker Williams Road for $250,000
• 7/5 — Stephen Wayne Boston, Donna M. Howe Boston, Donna M. Howe-Boston and Donna Marie Howe Boston to Gilbert C. Chonje, 24.9333 acres Kendall Road for $699,000
Marriages:
• 6/29 — Sydney Madison Taylor to Brian Patrick Gatewood
• 6/30 — Katelynn Mariah Robbins to Tristian Alexander Stephens Lowery