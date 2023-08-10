PROPERTY TRANSFERS
• 7/28- R Keith Kinmon to Larry Nguyen Luu, Lot 9 Section 1 Deer Run Estates for $22,500
• 7/29 — Claiborne Estates, LLC to Michael R. Chambers and Pamela K. Chambers, Lot 29 Claiboirne Estates Section 4 for $32,250
• 7/31 — Marylin Sininger to Alanna Marie Sininger, 2 Tracts Cynthiana Street for $140,000
• 7/31 — Morgan Skaggs and Michael Skaggs to Larry Paul Ducham, Lot 9 Zion Ridge Country Estates for $234,000
• 7/31 — Scott Hawkins and Tricia Hawkins to Chase Savage, Lot 2 Section 1 Block A Lakeside Acres for $348,000
• 8/1 — Adam Paul Hampton to Jesse D. Sampson, 11.9689 acres Denny Road for $330,000
• 8/1 — Daniell Hamlin, II to Home Bridge Real Estate, LLC, 5.56 acres Cordova Road for $5,100
• 8/1 — Joan B. Caldwell to Fairhope Holdings, LLC, 3.6 Acres KY Highway #36 for $1,405.80
• 8/1 — SMR Solo 401K Trust and Tracy Acuff Trustee to Richard Prince and Christina Prince, Lot 10 Phase 1 Summerfield Subdivision for $344,900
MARRIAGES
• 7/28 — Sheila Rozelle Jones to Chad David Boles
• 7/29 — Agnes
arol Barrett to Christopher Russell Hann
• 7/31 — Madison Leigh Helton to Katelin Renee Meece
• 8/1 — Jaydan Elizabeth Allen to Caleb Christopher Tritschler