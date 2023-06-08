Good Evening! It is with great honor that I stand here in front of everyone tonight, a valedictorian. I’ve worked hard for it, certainly, but I’d be lying to say that I got here all on my own. I’d like to thank all of my teachers who have been there to support me, all of my peers who have stood by my side, my community who have encouraged me, and my family, most of all, who have loved me every step of the way.
It’s been a long road, hasn’t it? Not without many a bump, hurdle or hill, but we all made it.
So what now? Go out, see the world, make new friends, explore new possibilities, find success, make mistakes, and learn to grow from these. But never forget your roots here in this little town. I know I won’t.”