With their first home game of the season, the Grant County Braves squared off against the Fort Knox Eagles. Following their season opener against Waggener, Grant earned a second victory, crushing the Eagles 34-0.
Winning the coin toss, Grant set up to receive the Fort Knox kick-off. After an attempted onside kick, the Braves returned the ball, being brought down at the 33-yard line. Right away Grant set to hammering down the Eagles with Chase Simpson repeatedly carrying the ball.
Following three downs and a face mask penalty on Fort Knox, Grant advanced to the ten-yard line. Although initially the Eagles managed to hold Grant back, by the third down Simpson slipped through the defense for a touchdown.
Going for a two-point conversion, the Braves’ offense got in formation. Faking a handoff, quarterback Cameron Duncan went wide, pitching the ball to Simpson and allowing Grant to complete the play.
Ahead 8-0, Grant then kicked to the Eagles with Duncan forcing a touchback. Setting up at the 20-yard line, the Braves held Fort Knox back with tackles by Shawn Lawnhun, Brayden Measel, and Dakota Roaden. An incomplete pass on third down saw possession flip to Grant with Fort Knox punting the ball.
Following a two-yard run, the Braves ran a quarterback sneak with Duncan earning a first down. Marching upfield, the Eagles were unable to stop Grant, with Simpson and Dillion Baker both making runs.
With four and a half minutes left in the quarter, the Braves earned a second touchdown as Baker slipped through the defense. Moments later Baker carried the ball for the two-point conversion putting Grant ahead 16-0.
During the remaining minutes, the Braves fought to halt the Eagles’ offense. After a sack by Skyler Xakaoyne and Lawnhun, Fort Knox made some progress with a completed pass for first down. However, Grant’s pressure soon cracked Fort Knox, with Aiden Ross recovering a fumble.
Despite this great play, the Braves would not capitalize on it as a flag killed Grant’s momentum on the following drive. Ending the quarter, Fort Knox stole possession managing to intercept a fake punt.
Following a tackle by Lawnhun and Baker, the Eagles started the second quarter with a five-yard loss. A deflected pass by Ross put Fort Knox at third and 10 on their own 20. Wyatt Hucker was able to block the Eagles’ punt, leading to Ross returning the ball for a touchdown and extending Grant’s lead to 22-0.
Pressing their advantage, the Braves managed to force a turnover on downs with a sack by Baker and a deflection by Aiden Williams, preventing a first down. With the Eagles’ defense crumbling, Grant soon earned another touchdown.
Following a flag on Fort Knox and a carry by Simpson, the Braves pulled ahead 28-0. Just after the seven-minute mark, the Eagles’ offense returned the punt by Duncan. The Eagles initially saw some success with a first down but soon lost steam as a tackle by Lawhun and a deflection by Williams won possession.
Despite getting in a difficult situation at fourth and 16, the Braves prevailed with Simpson crashing past the defense for a 46-yard touchdown. This marked the Braves’ final touchdown with only two minutes left in the half. Closing the half with tackles by Ross, Xakayone, and a sack by Keagan Schneider, the Braves were positioned well.
The remainder of the game was a much slower pace with Grant maintaining their grip on the lead. Through the third and fourth quarters, the Braves were unable to earn another touchdown. However, plenty of the Braves’ lineup saw minutes with even underclassmen putting up a solid performance. Concluding the game with a final score of 34-0 the Braves won their second consecutive game.