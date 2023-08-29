Lukas Flippo Artist Statement
This summer, my goal was to approach Harrison County with respect and honor for the people who make their lives here, focusing on stories that mold those people and the places they hold dear. After all, this isn’t my home.
Although I am from rural Mississippi (where there are less hills and stronger accents), I’ll never be from Harrison County. I’m just a visitor, passing through and learning about your lives in attempts to make a photograph, a document that can serve two purposes. In the present, to scream that we ARE here. And long in the future after we have long returned to the Earth, to say that we WERE here.
These photographs are celebrations, these photographs are collaborations, these photographs are investigations, these photographs are truths that can live longer than us.