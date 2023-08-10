Thursday, Aug. 10
• Grant County Board of Elections, 107 North Main Street, Williamstown at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Tabatha Clemons at 859-824- 3321.
• Grant County Board of Education, regular meeting, 820 Arnie Risen Blvd, Williamstown. For more information contact the office at 859-824-3323.
Friday, Aug. 11
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.
Monday, Aug. 14
• City of Corinth council Meeting, 217 Thomas Lane, Corinth at 7 p.m. Contact Tara Wright, 859 824 5922 for more information.
• Grant County Historical Society, contact Colton Simpson 859-393-6375 for more information.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
• Williamstown Board of Education, 300 Helton Street, Williamstown at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Office at 859-824-7144.
• Grant County Republican Party, Williamstown City Building, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown at 7 p.m. For more information contact Eldon Maddox at 859-946-5029
Wednesday, Aug. 16
• Grant County Joint Local Industrial Development Authority, 1350 North Main, Williamstown at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jamie Baker at 859-393-8390.
• Grant County Tourist and Convention Commission, 1350 North Main Street, Williamstown at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jamie Baker at 859-393-8390.
• Williamstown Kiwanis, LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12 p.m.
• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.