Thursday, Aug. 10

• Grant County Board of Elections, 107 North Main Street, Williamstown at 9 a.m. For more information, contact Tabatha Clemons at 859-824- 3321.

• Grant County Board of Education, regular meeting, 820 Arnie Risen Blvd, Williamstown. For more information contact the office at 859-824-3323.

Friday, Aug. 11

• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.

Monday, Aug. 14

• City of Corinth council Meeting, 217 Thomas Lane, Corinth at 7 p.m. Contact Tara Wright, 859 824 5922 for more information.

• Grant County Historical Society, contact Colton Simpson 859-393-6375 for more information.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

• Williamstown Board of Education, 300 Helton Street, Williamstown at 6 p.m. For more information, contact the Office at 859-824-7144.

• Grant County Republican Party, Williamstown City Building, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown at 7 p.m. For more information contact Eldon Maddox at 859-946-5029

Wednesday, Aug. 16

• Grant County Joint Local Industrial Development Authority, 1350 North Main, Williamstown at 8:30 a.m. For more information, contact Jamie Baker at 859-393-8390.

• Grant County Tourist and Convention Commission, 1350 North Main Street, Williamstown at 5 p.m. For more information, contact Jamie Baker at 859-393-8390.

• Williamstown Kiwanis, LaRosa’s, 96 C Blackburn Lane, Dry Ridge at 12 p.m.

• Williamstown Senior Center, 400 North Main Street, Williamstown. For more information, contact Cindy Ray at 859-824-6415.