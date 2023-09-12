Cynthiana-Harrison County Airport is looking to expand from a six-bay hanger operation to a 14-bay hangar operation, according to Airport Chairperson Bobby Craft.
The project, paid for mostly by the Airport Improvement Plan grant, will be finished around the end of the year. Craft also plans to apply for one other grant to help fund the project, a Bipartisan Infrastructure grant.
“Its been a lot of work. We bid the job in April, and its taken the feds that long to get the paperwork done,” Craft said.
The cost to the airport for the $1 million dollar project will be about $51,000 according to Craft.
The Airport Improvement Program grant will pay for 90% of the total project cost, the Kentucky Department of Aviation will pay 5% of the total cost, leaving only 5% of the total cost for the airport to take on itself.
The contractors building the new hangars, J&J Construction, said once the building material is received, it will be erected in around two weeks. Craft said it will take around three months before the building materials are actually received, hence the end-of-year estimation.