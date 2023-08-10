2023 Grant County Fair livestock auction Reserve Champions Aug 10, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rutz Flower Field, Triple R Livestock, and Honey Locust Farm paid $750 for Karlee Menefee’s reserve champion rabbit. Jerry Morris Custom Print and Designs paid $850 for Liza Simpson’s senior reserve champion country ham. Jerry Morris D & D Industrial Contracting paid $700 for Olivia Butler’s junior reserve champion country ham. Jerry Morris United Skills Services paid $5 per pound for Emma Hegge’s reserve champion steer. Jerry Morris Heritage Bank paid $1,000 for Leighton Holladay’s reserve champion swine. Jerry Morris RT Outfitters and Dry Ridge Auto Parts paid $2,150 for Caid Yates’ reserve champion market goat. Jerry Morris David Wallace paid $2,200 for Claire Cammack’s reserve champion sheep. Jerry Morris Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now Cynthiana native crowned U.S. American Mrs. 3 car wreck results in no injuries Gov. Beshear secures largest budget surplus, rainy day fund and most jobs filled in state history 'It's all about timing.' Starting the next chapter of a family trade Former Harrison County teacher's son murdered in DC Local Events